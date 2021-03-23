Barr E S & Co. Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,970,000 after acquiring an additional 81,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.75. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $457.89 and its 200-day moving average is $456.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.59.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

