Barr E S & Co. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 2.9% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $33,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. 122,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,234.73 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

