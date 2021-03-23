Barr E S & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 2.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

American Express stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.66. 109,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

