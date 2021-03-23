Barr E S & Co. Decreases Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. 10,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,990. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $1,849,909. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

