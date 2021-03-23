Barr E S & Co. Decreases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Barr E S & Co. cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,536 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned about 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 623,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. 14,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 162.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

