Barr E S & Co. Decreases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Barr E S & Co. cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for about 6.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barr E S & Co. owned about 0.54% of Markel worth $77,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,112.28. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,349. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,169.50.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.