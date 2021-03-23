Barr E S & Co. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $671.61. 540,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,788,531. The business has a 50 day moving average of $736.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $644.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

