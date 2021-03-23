Barr E S & Co. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co. owned about 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

SBCF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

