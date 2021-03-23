Barr E S & Co. Has $26.05 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barr E S & Co. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.3% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.86.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $33.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,197.91. 5,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,253.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2,020.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

