Barr E S & Co. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 340,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after buying an additional 117,754 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,336,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,980,000 after purchasing an additional 324,935 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $160.20. The stock had a trading volume of 115,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,062. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $421.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

