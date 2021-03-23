Barr E S & Co. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.50. 68,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.38. The stock has a market cap of $354.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.53.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.