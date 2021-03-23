Barr E S & Co. Sells 2,100 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 1.56% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHIL. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,151,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.21. 9,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,294. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.56. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $177.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

