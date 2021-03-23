Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $781.80

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 781.80 ($10.21) and last traded at GBX 777.60 ($10.16), with a volume of 2515818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763.40 ($9.97).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 722 ($9.43).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of £7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 707.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 620.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.