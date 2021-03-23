Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.85

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 3338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

