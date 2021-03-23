Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00468694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00812779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,866,693 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,389 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

