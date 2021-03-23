Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

