Basic Attention Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $627.03 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $627.03 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.15 or 0.00630997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023496 BTC.

BAT is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,853,106 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

