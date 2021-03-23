BASIC Price Hits $0.0095 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. BASIC has a market cap of $41.74 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 44.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.50 or 0.00469920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00141269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00054400 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00784413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00075237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.