BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.26 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $9,899.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

