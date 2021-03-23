Beldex (BDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,695.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $70.95 million and approximately $13,695.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

