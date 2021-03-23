Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,479.00

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,479 ($45.45) and last traded at GBX 3,464 ($45.26), with a volume of 7175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,396 ($44.37).

BWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,506.17 ($45.81).

The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,076.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,797.33.

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

