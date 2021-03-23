Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,479.00

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,479 ($45.45) and last traded at GBX 3,464 ($45.26), with a volume of 7175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,396 ($44.37).

BWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,506.17 ($45.81).

The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,076.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,797.33.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

