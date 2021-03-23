Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $223.58 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

