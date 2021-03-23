Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 263,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.