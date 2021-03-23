Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 7,552.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $100.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $131.97.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

