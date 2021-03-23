Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after buying an additional 375,853 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

