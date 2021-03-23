Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after acquiring an additional 313,391 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $55,200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,480 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

