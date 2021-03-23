Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.85 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

