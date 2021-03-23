Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

