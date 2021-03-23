Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 12,900 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after buying an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

