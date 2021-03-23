Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

