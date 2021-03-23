Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 4,281 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.45.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $139.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.48. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

