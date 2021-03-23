Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,193 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 307,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98. The stock has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

