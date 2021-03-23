Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $730.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.28 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

