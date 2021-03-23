Berenberg Bank Trims London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Target Price to £100

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from £118 ($154.17) to £100 ($130.65) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

LSEG traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,268 ($94.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,407. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,110 ($92.89) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.71 billion and a PE ratio of 61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider Stephen O’Connor acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41). Also, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, for a total transaction of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $17,510,850 in the last quarter.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

