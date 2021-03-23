Bezant Market Cap Tops $2.77 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 223.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $5,673.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 104.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00616337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

