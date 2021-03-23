Big Data Protocol Trading Down 28.5% This Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Big Data Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00004729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $83.54 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.00624914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Big Data Protocol Token Trading

