Binance Coin (BNB) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $256.12 or 0.00468694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $39.58 billion and $2.01 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00812779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009799 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.