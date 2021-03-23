Bintex Futures (BNTX) Achieves Market Cap of $75,193.21

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $75,193.21 and $2.06 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00471916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00144309 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00757891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00075278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

