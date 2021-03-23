Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $580.00 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $598.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

