BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $739,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,960,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,636,345. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.