BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $60.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioLife Solutions traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 10807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,219,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,636,345. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

