BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $548,171.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,907 shares of company stock worth $16,636,345. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.