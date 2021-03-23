BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.08.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.