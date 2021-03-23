BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.13. BioLineRx shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 429,070 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

