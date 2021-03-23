BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.13. BioLineRx shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 429,070 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.08.
About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.