BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises 2.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $144,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,066. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

