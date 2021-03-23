BioNTech (BNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect BioNTech to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BNTX opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of -1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

