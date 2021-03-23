Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.61 and traded as high as C$9.18. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.07, with a volume of 239,986 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDT. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

