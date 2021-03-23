Bird.Money (BIRD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.08 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Bird.Money token can now be purchased for about $183.64 or 0.00334787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00620433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024612 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,491 tokens. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money

Bird.Money Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

