Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 127,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.38. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.