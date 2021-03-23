BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, BitBall has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,572.60 or 0.99868610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00079607 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002626 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

